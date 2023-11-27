Porcelain Veneers Continue To Be Extremely Popular Dental Procedure In Sydney

0 shares Share

Sydney based Smile Concepts confirmed in a recent interview with Metro Cities Media the continuing strong popularity from patients for porcelain veneers.

Veneers are thin, yet strong tooth-coloured porcelain shells that are bonded on to the front of teeth. They have a “life like” appearance with the strength, beauty, and durability that only porcelain restorations can create.

Smile concepts, with over 40 years combined experience, and considered one of the leading Sydney Dentists has built a strong reputation of providing a full range of dental services from a highly qualified and dedicated team. Their mission statement is to build authentic and trusting relationships with clients, at the same time educate them of the wide range of choices available. Porcelain veneers is one of those treatments and is growing in demand.

Dr Manish Shah, General & Implant Dentist with Smile Concepts said, “Porcelain veneers can dramatically improve crooked, crowded, chipped and gappy smiles. The veneers that we use in this procedure are of the highest quality and specially designed for the work we do. A big benefit of them, unlike crowns, is that they typically do not require significant erosion of the existing tooth they are being applied to.”

ULRC Media’s investigation found that due to the advanced skills and technology at Smile Concepts, Mild preparation is only required, and they don’t have to cut away a lot of your teeth to place the porcelain veneer on to the tooth.

Dr Manish Shah, General & Implant Dentist with Smile Concepts said, “Due to the fast and dramatic results that porcelain veneers can produce, combined with the minimal impact on the patient’s teeth, we are seeing continuing strong demand for our sought-after porcelain veneer procedures.”

For more information on Smile Concepts and their range of porcelain veneer services visit their website here: https://www.smileconcepts.com.au

About Smile Concepts

Smile Concepts are one of the most trusted dental practices in Sydney with expertise in all areas of implant, veneer, and general dentistry. They strongly believe in their patients having a beautiful smile & natural teeth for life.

Their caring and dedicated team, with over 40 years of combined experience, offer the latest dentistry technology in a modern and relaxed environment.

They believe in individualised care with all treatment being tailored to the particular wants and needs of each patient. All treatment is performed to the highest standards of precision, with the highest quality of materials, and by people with the highest level of skill, integrity, and concern for the client’s wellbeing.

Dr Manish Shah

Smile Concepts

Suite 403 Level 4/307 Pitt St, Sydney NSW Australia 2000

+61 (02) 9267 7777

info@smileconcepts.com.au